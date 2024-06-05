Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park, park reports

A bison “defending its space” gored an 83-year-old woman from Greenville, South Carolina, in Yellowstone National Park on Saturday, according to a news release from the park.

The woman sustained serious injuries, and her condition was not known late Monday, according to Yellowstone National Park. The incident remains under investigation.

The park said the bison came within a few feet of the woman and lifted her roughly one foot off the ground with its horns. The incident took place near the Storm Point Trail at Yellowstone Lake.

“Park emergency responders transported her to the Lake Medical Clinic where she was flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center,” the news release said.

The park said people must stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. It said bison can be dangerous when threatened.

“Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal,” the news release said. “Bison are not aggressive animals but will defend their space when threatened. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.”

At least one person was gored in the park last summer after three people were gored by bison there in 2022.

