Woman goes to store for snacks, then family tracks phone and finds her dead, cops say

A Texas woman was found dead after her family tracked her cellphone, and police are investigating, officers told news outlets.

The woman, who was in her 40s, left her home in Houston to go to a convenience store to buy snacks at about 1 a.m. Friday, March 8, according to KPRC.

When she didn’t return home, her family began to look for her and was able to track her phone, KHOU reported.

The family members pinged her location, and when they arrived, they found her inside her vehicle in the front passenger seat dead with a gunshot wound, police told KTRK.

Police say she was found around 7 p.m., KHOU reported.

Her family told police she was “a night owl” and it wasn’t unusual for her to go to the store around that time, according to KTRK.

Police say the woman had blunt force trauma and was shot once, KPRC reported.

Officials have not released the woman’s identity and do not have a description of a suspect, KTRK reported.

