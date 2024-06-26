Woman, girl found dead in Chandler condominium during welfare check

A woman and girl were found dead on Tuesday evening inside a Chandler condominium.

Just past 5:30 p.m., officers found the victims while conducting a welfare check in the area of North Priest Drive and West Orchid Lane while responding to a neighbor's 911 call, according to police.

"Detectives are still in the early stages of this investigation and are attempting to contact the next of kin," read a Tuesday night email statement from Chandler police spokeswoman Eve Zermeno.

An official cause and manner of death were not disclosed. It is unclear what, if any, relation there was between the dead.

There is no threat to the public, the email mentioned.

