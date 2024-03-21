Woman gets probation after teen shoots self at Trotwood group home

Mar. 21—A woman who brought a loaded gun last March to a Trotwood group home where a teen resident shot and wounded herself was sentenced to probation.

Matia A. Terrell, 37, of Jefferson Twp. on Wednesday was sentenced to up to five years of community control sanctions in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after she pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to felony endangering children.

"Terrell is accused of taking a loaded firearm to a Trotwood group home, which was located by one of the teenage residents who shot herself in the stomach," Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said previously.

Terrell will be under intensive supervision during her probation, Flannagan said Thursday.

The teen survived the March 18, 2023, self-inflicted gunshot, he said.