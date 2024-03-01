Woman gets probation for taking pictures in court

Mar. 1—A Conneaut Lake woman has been sentenced to 12 months of probation by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas for taking pictures of a court proceeding last year without permission.

In January, Leslie R. Humes, 36, pleaded guilty in county court before Judge Francis Schultz to one count of unlawful use of an audio or video device in court.

Meadville Police Department charged Humes with using cellphone to take two pictures during an Aug. 4, 2023, proceeding in Courtroom 1 at the Crawford County Judicial Center. At her guilty plea, Humes admitted she didn't have prior approval from the court to take the pictures.

Under Pennsylvania law, unlawful use of an audio or video device in court is a second-degree misdemeanor with a penalty of up to two years in jail and a $5,000 fine.

On Wednesday, Schultz sentenced Humes to serve probation for 12 months plus pay a $25 fine and $342 in court costs.

In a separate case, Humes was sentenced Wednesday by Schultz on a charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and two summary counts. Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville charged her for an incident March 30, 2023, in Summit Township.

Schultz sentenced Humes to serve three days to six months in jail and pay a $1,035 in fines plus $771 in court costs in that case.

Schultz also ordered the sentences in the two cases to run at the same time. The sentencing order also permits Humes' probation to end after only nine months, if she was fully compliant and all fines and costs were paid at that time.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.