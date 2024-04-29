Woman gets probation for setting off firework that destroyed St. Paul apartment building

A 19-year-old St. Paul woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for setting off a firework that sparked a blaze at a Highland Park apartment building, displacing about 30 residents and causing more than $2 million in damage.

Aisha Wali Abdulle pleaded guilty to one felony count of starting a negligent fire in connection with the July 8 blaze, which started as a grass fire on the lawn of the apartment building in the 1300 block of St. Paul Avenue. Wind gusts of 22 mph and dry conditions contributed to the fire spreading rapidly from trees against the apartment building to attic space above third-floor apartments, St. Paul fire officials said at the time.

Abdulle was sentenced Friday under a plea agreement that called for a stay of adjudication, meaning if she successfully completes probation, the charge will be dismissed. She also must pay restitution of at least $25,000.

Fire investigators found firework debris in the area where the fire started and residents reported hearing fireworks just before seeing flames in the grass.

A resident gave investigators a video that showed a small grass fire with two females pouring water on it, according to the criminal complaint. The fire spread to a bigger area and wind eventually blew flames into the side of the building, which became fully engulfed.

Police investigators identified a driver who was seen with others before a firework was set off. She told police that she and Abdulle and two others went to the building to grab items they were going to take to a party.

After the driver parked in the bike lane, Abdulle started setting fireworks off in the street in front of the car, the complaint said.

The driver said she warned Abdulle not to set them off near vehicles or dry grass, but Abdulle lit one and threw it in the grass, which began to burn. They tried to extinguish it, then called 911 and left for the party when firefighters arrived on scene.

