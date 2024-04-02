Woman gets prison sentence for shooting daughter

BRANCH COUNTY — A 66-year-old Coldwater Township women will serve prison time for shooting her daughter.

She must serve two years minimum mandatory before starting a consecutive sentence.

Tuesday, Circuit Judge Bill O'Grady sentenced Kathleen Rowe to a consecutive six to 20 years for discharge of a firearm causing serious injury after a jury convicted her of four crimes following less than two days of testimony on the Jan. 26, 2023, shooting of her daughter Kasey Stringer.

Defense attorney Tony Deagostino with Kathleen Rowe Tuesday in Circuit Court for sentencing.

Rowe contended she acted to protect herself from Stringer, whom she found had broken into her bedroom after she returned late in the afternoon from the grocery store.

Prior story Michigan mother, daughter tell different stories of January 2023 events before shooting

Stringer lived with her mother for over two years, but their relationship was contentious.

Rowe said Stringer shoved her down in a December argument, but Rowe declined to press charges.

That afternoon, Rowe kept yelling for her daughter to get out. When she did not, Rowe grabbed a knife.

Stringer said Rowe fell into the bedpost. Rowe said Stringer pushed her down, injuring her as the daughter fled past her into a bathroom.

Rowe then said she got a .38 revolver from the bedroom safe, concerned about her daughter's actions.

When the daughter opened the bathroom door, Stringer said her mother, "Threw a drawer at me and shot me."

Prosecutor Zack Stempien

Rowe told Judge O'Grady she was "very, very sorry." She said, "The only reason that I pulled the trigger was because I was so badly hurt, I was afraid that I wasn't be able to get up or survive what was going on."

Stringer did not comment at sentencing.

Defense attorney Tony Deagostino said with severe long-term multiple health issues, including multiple sclerosis, Rowe, "May not got out (of prison) because of her medical conditions."

Stempien pointed out in October that Rowe rejected a plea bargain to a four-year felonious assault with a guarantee of no jail or prison sentence.

Stempien said Rowe left her daughter with a lifetime of medical issues.

Circuit Judge Bill O'Grady

O'Grady told Rowe, "There is a very long-term impact of you shooting your daughter."

Stempien said Rowe showed no remorse. "She is a risk to public safety."

Rowe asked to delay sentencing. The judge told her she had over two months to prepare and denied her request.

Rowe was also sentenced to two to 10 years for assault less than murder and 17 months to four years for felonious assault with the knife. Those sentences are concurrent to the main sentence for discharge of a firearm causing serious injury.

