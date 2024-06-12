Woman gets prison sentence following police chase

BRANCH COUNTY — Briennie Bicknell, 37, will serve 30 months to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to fourth-degree fleeing police as a four-time habitual offender.

The high-speed chase from Quincy to I-69 miles into Indiana on March 15 ended in the fourth use of stop sticks to disable her van.

Circuit Judge Bill O'Grady also revoked probation sentences for meth possession and writing a forged check. These sentences will be concurrent.

Public defender Chris Vreeland said Bicknell had a long history of drug dependence. All of her extensive record relates to drug use, primarily methamphetamine.

Vreeland said, "It's a very tragic situation. When she's clean and sober, and under court supervision, she's a delightful person."

A Quincy resident, Bicknell, said none of her prior sentences, even to the Twin County probation center, provided drug treatment.

Bicknell said she has continually asked for help." I think it's stupid to send me to prison."

Prosecutor Zack Stempien said that did not excuse her conduct.

Michigan State Police tried to stop her van in Quincy after a complaint about an unwanted guest. Bicknell fled with her husband and a child inside.

Under its new policy, MSP's pursuit ended along U.S. 12, but Branch County Sheriff deputies continued following toward Coldwater along the busy road at 6 p.m.

Stempien said with high speeds and Bicknell weaving in and out of heavy traffic, "This could have ended as second-degree murder" with a crash.

Indiana State Patrol and Angola Police set stop sticks along I-69 as Bicknell drove south at over 100 mph, according to police.

Vreeland and Stempien negotiated a set 30-month minimum sentence on all her cases.

Bicknell will face felony charges in Steuben County, Indiana, related to the chase and stop in that state. However, that may wait until after she completes her Michigan sentence.

— Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Woman gets prison sentence following police chase