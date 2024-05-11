Woman gets 2 years in jail, 5 years probation for Tyler rent scam

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A woman has been sentenced to two years in jail and five years of probation/community supervision in connection to a 2023 Tyler rent scam.

Residents of Tyler apartment complex may face eviction after alleged rent scam by former manager

An arrest affidavit describes how between July 24 and Aug 13, 2023, Sedona Cheayann Francis stole $5,096 for rent payments from seven tenants in apartments at 2323 Frankston Highway.

Francis was employed with NuRock Property at the time of the theft. According to the affidavit, one tenant was texted by Francis with a back-to-school half-off rent deal that the tenant then paid to Francis on CashApp.

Similar cases were then reported by six other tenants and the regional apartment manager Misty Godbey. Several tenants at the complex who fell victim to Francis’s scam were facing eviction because of not being able to pay their rent.

Francis was found guilty of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and started her sentence on March 19, 2024.

