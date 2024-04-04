Woman found unresponsive with bound hands at a Jasper County boat landing

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to a woman found on a river bank Wednesday afternoon with her hands tied.

Around 3 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man with his hands tied at the Corner Lake boat landing. Upon their arrival, deputies discovered it was a woman. She was unresponsive, and deputies had to perform CPR on her before getting her to a local hospital.

As of Thursday afternoon, the woman had not been identified but is responsive at the hospital, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. Crosby would not say which hospital the woman was taken to.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is taking the lead on the investigation with assistance from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office.

Crosby was unable to give an estimate for how long the woman had been at the boat landing before her discovery and would not comment further on the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Corner Lake Landing, the concrete boat ramp where a woman was found with her hands bound on Wednesday afternoon.