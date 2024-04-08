Woman found tied, injured at Jasper County's Corner Lake identified; SLED takes the lead

Jasper County police say they have identified a woman who was found injured and bound at a public boat landing, but their investigation is now leading them into several South Carolina Lowcountry counties, so state police have been brought in to take the lead in this case.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, along with emergency responders and Hampton County deputies, responded to a report of a white female who was found injured and unconscious with her hands tied at Corner Lake Landing, an isolated public boat landing along the Coosawhatchie River.

For several days, police released little information, saying only that the victim, who had been transported to an area hospital, was still alive but unresponsive and investigators were unable to identify her.

On Monday, the JCSO announced the female victim "was identified early on in this investigation," but her identity is not being made public at this time.

"This information was not made public due to reasons that may have jeopardized the case," stated the April 8 JCSO release. "This case has led the investigators to multiple counties within South Carolina. Due to the investigation leading outside of the jurisdictional boundaries of Jasper County, the Sheriff’s Office has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to take over the investigation."

"The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work side by side with SLED until all of the individuals responsible for this crime are in custody," the release added.

SLED confirmed with a release of its own Monday afternoon that it had been requested by both the JCSO and the Hampton County Sheriff's Office and that the agency had immediately assumed the lead role in the multi-county investigation.

"SLED’s investigation is active and ongoing," stated the release, adding that anyone with information, including surveillance video around South Carolina Highway 3, should email tips@sled.sc.gov or call 803-413-3626.

SLED is looking specifically for any video of vehicles from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, along Browning Gate Road, Heritage Road, Mill Pond Road, Possum Corner Road, and/or Corner Lake Road in Hampton and Jasper counties, stated both releases.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry by calling 843-554-1111, filling out a "Submit a Tip" form online at www.5541111.com, or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: SLED investigating woman found injured at Jasper County's Corner Lake