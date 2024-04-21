Woman found stabbed to death in South Side home

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway on Saturday after a woman was found stabbed to death in her South Side home.

According to Chicago police, officers were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Trumbull Avenue, in Ashburn.

Officers say the victim, a 20-year-old woman, was then found in the bedroom of the home with a stab wound to her throat.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the deadly stabbing, but police said a person of interest was being questioned on Saturday night.

Officers say an investigation into the stabbing continues and the victim has not yet been identified.

