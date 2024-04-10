Woman found shot in southwest Atlanta, police say

A woman was found shot in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday morning, according to police.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw yellow tape and a large police presence in the area of Cooper Street in southwest Atlanta.

A witness on the scene told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that the woman was shot from afar.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is LIVE on the scene working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News At Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This shooting happened in the area of a homeless encampment.

Her condition is unclear.

Investigators are on the scene working to learn more about this shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: