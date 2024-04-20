Woman found shot to death in El Monte: LASD

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating what led up to the shooting death of a woman in El Monte early Saturday morning.

According to an LASD bulletin, authorities were first dispatched to the 3800 block of Penn Mar Avenue around 3:35 a.m. regarding a gunshot victim call.

Police officers with the El Monte Police Department rushed to the scene and located the victim, a 40- to 45-year-old Hispanic woman, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, LASD confirmed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau by calling 323-890-5500.

Information can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

