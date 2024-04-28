Woman found shot to death in downtown San Jose

(KRON) — Police are investigating the shooting of a woman that occurred on Friday night, the San Jose Police Department said.

Officials received calls at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday of a woman suffering from injuries on North 4th Street and East St John Street in San Jose.

Upon arriving, police said they found a woman suffering from “at least” one gunshot wound.

The woman was neither conscious nor breathing, and lifesaving measures were started on the scene, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by medical personnel but succumbed to her injuries soon after.

The suspect who shot the woman fled the scene before police arrived and remains unidentified, police said. The motive and circumstances are also currently under investigation.

The woman who was shot also still remains unidentified, but the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office will release information after notifying the victim’s next of kin.

This is San Jose’s 12th homicide this year, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Van Den Broeck and Detective Estantino of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or at 408-277-5283.

