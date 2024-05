Woman found shot to death in car in NE ABQ

May 27—The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot to death west of Louisiana and Lomas NE Monday morning.

Shortly before noon, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of Marble NE, where a woman was found shot to death in her car, APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said in a statement.

"Homicide detectives are responding to the scene to start an investigation," Gallegos said.