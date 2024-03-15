Woman found with drugs arrested downtown

Mar. 14—A 32-year-old woman was arrested in downtown Morgantown Wednesday on felony drug charges after allegedly acting suspiciously upon seeing a Morgantown Police officer.

MPD Officer I.B. Nuzum reported noticing an individual, later identified as Sarah Rose Degroot, of Morgantown, walking up High Street wearing facial and head coverings that concealed her identity.

According to the criminal complaint, upon seeing Nuzum, Degroot began walking at a fast pace into the CVS parking lot and onto Willey Street. When the officer asked her to stop, she began to sprint away.

Nuzum was able to catch and detain her. While searching her, he found four small bags of a substance Degroot claimed was heroin, but tested positive for fentanyl, inside a bag she was carrying.

In the bag he also found three small bags of a substance Degroot stated and tested positive for cocaine, a bag of what she identified as "fake weed, " a digital scale, multiple empty baggies and a small amount of cash.

The officer also reported finding two bags of white powder, which Degroot said was artificial sweetener.

"Through my experience and training, these items together, along with Degroot's knowledge of what was in each bag (including the sweeteners that are commonly used as cutting agents), are evidence of someone that is involved in manufacturing, delivering and selling controlled substances, " Nuzum stated in the complaint.

Degroot, who was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant in Franklin County, Pa., was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $25, 000.