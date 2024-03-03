Woman found dead in San Luis Obispo neighborhood

A woman was found dead in the Righetti Ranch neighborhood of San Luis Obispo on Friday, according to police Sgt. Jeff Booth.

Booth said a call came in at around 3 p.m. from a resident who had discovered the body near the train tracks. Police were on the scene soon after and determined the woman was deceased.

Police are not sure what the cause of death was or how long she had been there. The coroner’s investigation has been transferred to the Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s identity is being withheld, according to Booth.

No more information on this case is known at this time.