Woman found dead in Queens home had signs of trauma to her back: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was found dead in a Little Neck home in Queens on Saturday morning, police say.

Police from the 111th precinct responded to a 911 call to aid an unconscious female who was found inside 251-22 58 Avenue at 8:59 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive, face down on the floor. The woman had visible signs of trauma to her back. EMS were called to aid officers, but the woman, identified as Kate Tierney, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Other details were not readily available.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York will determine the cause of death. An investigation remains ongoing, police officials said.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.

