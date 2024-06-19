Woman found dead near Honeoye Lake dock; investigation underway

An investigation is underway after an 80-year-old woman was found dead near a dock in Honeoye Lake, according to New York State Police.

Police said. troopers in Canandaigua responded to County Route 36 in the town of Richmond for a possible drowning in Honeoye Lake at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

There were no signs of foul play, troopers said.

No further information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

