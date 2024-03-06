Woman found dead, man arrested after York police respond to home in Vaughan

York Regional Police on scene at a home on Isa Court in Vaughan. (CBC - image credit)

A woman in her 60s was found dead and a man was arrested when York police responded to a home in Vaughan early Wednesday.

Officers initially went to the residence on Isa Court around 12:45 a.m. after receiving calls from concerned neighbours, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the man, in his 70s, was taken into custody.

Police did not say how the woman died, or what charges the man may be facing. There is no ongoing public safety threat, they said.

Homicide investigators were still at the home later Wednesday morning.