Woman found dead in Lynchburg identified as Augusta County resident

LYNCHBURG — A woman found dead late Sunday afternoon in Lynchburg was an Augusta County resident, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

A body was found at 5:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of Garfield Avenue in Lynchburg.

"Upon arrival, officers located a body, secured the area and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery," an earlier press release said. "The LPD Crime Scene Unit and Criminal Investigations detectives are working diligently to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and piece together the events leading up to this incident."

On Wednesday, police said Tiffany Ann Fortuna, 43, was the person found deceased. Court records list Fortuna as being from Craigsville.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information concerning Fortuna's death is asked to contact Detective J. Owen at (434) 455-6157 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

