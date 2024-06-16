Woman found dead inside Brooklyn residence: police

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A woman was found dead inside a residence in Brooklyn Saturday, police said.

Police responded to a residence on Minna Street in the Borough Park neighborhood after receiving a 911 call around 5 a.m., according to the NYPD.

A 27-year-old woman was found with injuries to her body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The New York City medical examiner’s office will determine the woman’s cause of death, which remains under investigation.

The identity of the woman hasn’t been released.

Additional information about the incident was not available from police.

