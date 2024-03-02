Woman found dead inside Bronx apartment: NYPD

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 38-year-old woman was found dead inside a Bronx apartment on Friday after authorities responded to reports of assault, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to a 911 regarding a past assault at 240 West 167th St. in Highbridge at about 10:09 p.m., authorities report. Officers found the victim unconscious and unresponsive.

First responders declared the woman dead at the scene. The victim’s boyfriend was taken into custody on an unrelated issue, police sources said.

The medical examiner will determine the victim’s cause of death. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

