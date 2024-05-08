Man walks into KCK hospital and confesses to shooting, killing a woman, police say

A woman died following a shooting Tuesday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers responded around 11:44 p.m. to the 1900 block of North Hallock Street after a man walked into the emergency room at the University of Kansas Medical Center and told police he killed someone, according to Officer T.J. Tomasic, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

When police arrived on North Hallock, they found a dead woman who had been shot inside a home, Tomasic said.

The man police encountered at the emergency room is in custody.

The killing was the 10th homicide in Kansas City, Kansas this year, according to police data. There had been seven homicides at this time last year.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and asked anyone with information to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.