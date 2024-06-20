Woman found dead in East Anchorage home after long standoff with police involving gunfire

Jun. 20—A Wednesday afternoon confrontation between an armed woman and an unarmed neighbor in East Anchorage led to a standoff with police, gunfire by the woman and a SWAT officer, and the woman dead, the police department said.

Officers responded to the 7400 block of East 20th Avenue in the Chester Valley area at 4:39 p.m. on a report of a neighborhood "disturbance." The armed woman, whose name has not yet been released, had gone back to her home before police arrived, police said in an online statement early Thursday.

The woman, who was alone in the house, refused to comply with numerous officer commands and fired a weapon multiple times, the statement said. Some neighbors were evacuated from their homes.

Officers eventually deployed gas into the home, and one SWAT officer fired a weapon from outside the home. When officers entered, they found the woman dead.

An investigation of the scene was continuing early Thursday, and police said the medical examiner would determine the woman's cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.