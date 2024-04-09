Woman was found dead down embankment 38 years ago, CA cops say. Now she’s identified

A woman found dead down a California embankment 38 years ago has been identified, deputies say.

The woman was identified as Maria Pilar Del Gadillo Carrillo, who emigrated from Mexico to the United States in early 1986, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in an April 9 news release.

Maria Pilar Del Gadillo Carrillo emigrated from Mexico to the United States in early 1986, deputies said. Photo from San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

When the woman’s body was found along State Route 67 in August 1986, deputies said she had “traumatic injuries,” suggesting foul play.

The medical examiner ruled the woman’s death a homicide, deputies said.

With little information, the case went cold, and the woman’s identity remained a mystery.

Using a DNA profile, deputies turned their efforts to investigative genetic genealogy to identify the woman in February 2022.

Genetic genealogy uses DNA testing coupled with “traditional genealogical methods” to create “family history profiles,” according to the Library of Congress. With genealogical DNA testing, researchers can determine if and how people are biologically related.

Deputies said they are now investigating Carrillo’s whereabouts in San Diego prior to her death.

Anyone who may have known her is asked to contact deputies at 858-285-6330.

