Woman found dead in car after APD responds to report of shooting

May 27—A woman was found dead in a car near the intersection of Lomas and Louisiana NE Monday morning, APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said in an email.

APD officers found the woman after responding to a report of a shooting on Marble Ave. a little before noon. The woman was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives have started an investigation into the death.