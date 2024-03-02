Woman found dead in Bronx may have been beaten: police

A woman found dead in a Bronx apartment may have been beaten to death, police sources said Saturday.

The 38-year-old victim was found by a friend dead inside the Overlook Apartments on W. 167th St. apartment near Sedgewick Ave. in Highbridge about 10 p.m. Friday, cops said.

The victim was found lying face down with bruises “throughout the body,” a police source with knowledge of the case said.

The woman’s name was not immediately released as cops track down family members.

An autopsy has been slated to determine how the woman died.

Her boyfriend was inside the apartment when the friend arrived and called 911, cops said.

Responding officers took the boyfriend into custody on an unrelated crime, police said. Charges against the boyfriend were pending Saturday.