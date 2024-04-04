Woman found dead in Bladensburg apartment

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating after a woman was found dead in Bladensburg late Wednesday night.

Officers with the Bladensburg Police Department responded to the 4100 block of 53rd. Pl. for a welfare check at about 11:15 p.m. They found a woman in an apartment there suffering from “trauma to her body,” according to a post on X, formerly Twitter.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prince George’s County Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

