Woman found dead on apartment building roof in Phoenix

A woman's dead body was found on the roof of an apartment building in downtown Phoenix on Monday.

Sgt. Phil Krinsky, a spokesperson for Phoenix police, said officers were called to an apartment complex near 3rd and McKinley streets after 12 p.m. due to an unknown trouble call.

When officers arrived, they were directed by a witness to the roof of a building where they found the woman's body. Her identity was not confirmed.

Photo of an apartment complex in downtown Phoenix where a woman was found dead on the roof.

Krynsky said this incident was being handled as a death investigation as there were no signs that she had been murdered.

