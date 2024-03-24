Woman found dead on I-90 after ‘unknown trouble’: Cleveland police

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A part of I-90 Westbound was shut down early Sunday morning after a woman was found dead.

Cleveland police arrived at the area of the highway near West 44th Street after a call reported “unknown trouble” just after midnight.

Loved ones honor life of woman killed by fleeing suspect

Police said they found a woman who appeared to have fallen out of a moving vehicle. The reason is still unclear, according to police.

The woman was declared dead at the scene.

Police said there’s an investigation ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.