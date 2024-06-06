Woman formally charged, accused of stabbing, killing 3-year-old boy in Ohio

A woman accused of stabbing and killing a three-year-old boy at an Ohio grocery store has been formally charged.

Bionca Ellis, 32, was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on nine felony counts, according to Cuyahoga County prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

This includes one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of endangering children, one count of tampering with evidence, and a misdemeanor count of theft.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the stabbing happened in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle in North Olmsted on Monday afternoon.

A three-year-old boy and his 37-year-old mother were both stabbed.

Medics transported the boy and his mother to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

The Cuyahoga County Medical’s Office identified the boy as Julian Wood.

His mother, Margot Wood, 37, was also stabbed but is expected to recover, according to Cleveland media outlets.

“This case is truly devastating. I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the Wood family during this difficult time,” said O’Malley in a statement. “As a father, I could not begin to imagine this grief, but I can promise that we will do everything in our power to bring justice for Julian Wood and the Wood family.”

Ellis’ arraignment has been scheduled for Monday, June 10.