Woman formally charged, accused of killing her husband in Butler County

A woman has been formally charged after being accused of killing her husband in Butler County.

Pamela Harville, 65, is facing two counts of murder, one count of aggravated murder, and two counts of felonious assault, according to court documents.

News Center 7 previously reported that Butler County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Reilly Township home on April 2 for a welfare check when they found an unresponsive man.

Harville is accused of shooting her husband several times with a firearm and striking him in the body and head which caused his death, court records said.

She is in the Butler County Jail and her bond has been increased to $250,000 after an initial $100,000 was set.

Harville’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, April 11.