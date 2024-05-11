Woman followed and slashed by man while riding subway: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) – A woman was slashed by a man who was following her while she was riding the subway in Queens Friday night, according to police.

The 22-year-old victim boarded an E train at the Sutphin and Archer Avenue Station in Jamaica at around 11 p.m. While on the train, an unidentified man was intoxicated and was acting strangely, authorities said.

The victim changed train cars at the Kew Gardens–Union Turnpike station in Queens to avoid the strange-acting man, police said. She was unknowingly followed by the man to a new train car.

According to police, the suspect then pulled out a box cutter and approached the 22-year-old victim. The victim, to create some distance between herself and the assailant, put her leg out, and the man pulled out a box cutter and slashed the victim.

The assailant then fled at the Queens Plaza subway station. The victim remained on the train until she reached 53rd Street-Lexington Avenue and then called authorities to report the slashing. She was taken to a local hospital and treated for her injuries, police said.

Details of the assailant remain unknown.

