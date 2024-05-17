Woman foils armed carjacking attempt outside Taylor Target store

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Center Line woman interrupted a carjacking attempt by three suspects - one of them armed - in the Target parking lot Monday in Taylor.

The 24-year-old woman was sitting in her Jeep when she was approached by three males who demanded her keys, one of them pulled out a pistol and hit her with it.

She gave up the keys and once out of her vehicle, she told officers that "sized them up" and made the decision to take them back, said Lt. Frank Canning, Taylor police.

She grabbed the keys from the suspect who had them - and the three males fled the scene, entering nearby restaurant BJ's Brewhouse and hid in the restroom.

Police were called and took the three into custody and a gun was recovered. Two of the suspects were juveniles and the third was 19, Canning said.

They were all from Detroit and told detectives they were out in Taylor playing basketball and needed a ride back. Unable to get one, they decided to steal a car.

Charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office are pending.

