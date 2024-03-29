A woman flew from Seattle to Raleigh-Durham to find her dog that escaped after Alaska Airlines failed to put him on the plane

A passenger flew back to Raleigh-Durham International Airport to help search for her dog that escaped after Alaska Airlines failed to put him on a flight to Seattle with her.

The dog, called Moose, was supposed to fly with its owner from Raleigh-Durham to Seattle on Tuesday, the airline told WRAL.

"Due to a misstep in the loading process, the dog did not make the trip," an Alaska representative told the outlet. "It stayed with our team at the airport overnight."

The next morning, staff took the dog for a walk before it was scheduled to board another flight, the report says. "When it was time to load it into the crate, it pulled away, shook loose from its collar and ran away," the Alaska Airlines representative said.

WRAL reported officers said workers were "chasing the dog on the taxiway," citing radio traffic.

An airport representative told Business Insider the dog had been spotted "at various locations around the airport campus" but that the pursuit had not affected the operation of flights.

The owner flew all the way back to Raleigh from Seattle to join the search for the dog on a flight paid for by Alaska Airlines, per WRAL.

Airport staff, law enforcement, and fire rescue searched for the dog and reunited him with his owner on Thursday, the airport representative told BI, adding that the pet was "safe and sound."

"The airport's fire rescue team picked up the owner, who had been searching in a different area, and brought her to Moose," an Alaska representative told Fox Business. "She coaxed him to her."

Alaska Airlines lets passengers take small dogs, cats, rabbits, and "household birds" in the cabin for a $100 fee per flight on domestic routes. The pet must be in a carrier the entire flight and it counts toward the passenger's carry-on allowance.

A wider range of pets such as ferrets, tropical fish, and even pot-bellied pigs can be carried in the hold on domestic flights for a $150 charge.

Passengers have to submit a health certificate issued by a veterinarian and supply enough food and water to last the animal the entire journey.

