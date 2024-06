A plane passenger is outraged after she says an airline lost her luggage and it ended up at a California homeless encampment. Aunny Grace says she had used an Apple AirTag to track her suitcase after traveling internationally. Her AirTag showed that her suitcase was on the move from Hollywood Burbank Airport. She followed the path and found her stuff eight miles away at a homeless encampment. Inside Edition's Jim Moret has more.

