Woman Finds Boy Who Left Heartbreaking Note On Her Doorstep After His Mom Died

A Washington State woman has found the boy who left a heartbreaking note on her doorstep after his mother died.

Last Friday, Chrissy Marie said she heard a knock on her door but when she went outside to check, all she found was a note and $5.

"I am sorry that we stole your windchimes our mom died and likes butterflies so my sister took it and put it by our window I am sorry this is only money I have please do not be mad Jake," the note read.

Chrissy told InsideEdition.com that she finally found the 11-year-old through a Facebook page “Jake’s Butterflies of Hope” that she made in an effort to locate him. She said she just wanted to give him his money back.

“Their aunt found group. I spoke with him and he kept apologizing and did not want his little sister to be in trouble either,” Chrissy said.

Chrissy’s, whose mom died when she was young, said she knows what it is like.

“My heart broke for them,” she added.

She plans on meeting with the boy soon to give him his $5 back.

