Woman files lawsuit against Magnolia church claiming sexual abuse cover-up

MAGNOLIA, Ark. – A Magnolia church is under fire after a woman claimed she was sexually abused by a former youth pastor and the church swept it under the rug.

Central Baptist Church in Magnolia has been named in a civil lawsuit filed by Kailen Daniel and her attorney Josh Gillispie following claims that the church covered up the fact that Daniel was sexually assaulted by the church’s former youth pastor, Kenneth Travis Jewell. Jewell is also named in the lawsuit.

Daniel told FOX 16 News that the situation started out with Jewell grooming her for a few years as a teen, which she said she mentioned at the time to other adults. She said it eventually evolved into sexual assault when she turned 18.

“That was the moment I knew I was not safe,” Daniel said.

Daniel said after the alleged sexual assault happened she went to senior leadership at the church but was advised to not go to the police.

She is no longer at the church and said she has not been able to attend church since. Daniel said she feels the church should have intervened over the years leading up to the assault and should have stepped in more after it happened.

She said in the future, she hopes to see churches take action more to avoid these situations, and better comfort victims after the fact.

Daniel is able to file the lawsuit thanks to the Justice for Vulnerable Victims Act, which became law in 2021 and was amended in 2023 to add even more time for victims of sexual assault to file civil lawsuits against their abusers.

“This 30-year-old Kailen’s doing it for the 16-year-old Kailen,” she said.

Daniel said she has not let the situation change her faith, because her faith is in “God, not people.”

However, she does want to share a message for those seeing Christianity through the lens of cases like these.

“How the situation was handled is not how the Bible is reflected and I hate that these type situations give Christianity a bad name,” Daniel said. “This is not Christianity.”

She also said Jewell no longer works at the church and hasn’t since the claims came to the church’s attention.

John Harden, the chairman of the Deacons Committee for the church, sent a statement in response to the lawsuit.

“Central Baptist Church is aware of the lawsuit containing new allegations regarding the personal actions of a former employee from the 2011 timeframe. We dispute the allegations directed at the church and its leadership and are confident that the church has always acted to respond appropriately. We take every allegation very seriously and pray for the well-being of the claimant. We trust that the process going forward will allow the truth to be known.”

The claims in the lawsuit date back to 2011.

