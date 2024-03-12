Woman fights for life after violent robbery at beauty store in L.A.

A 32-year-old woman, a manager at a beauty store in East Los Angeles, is in critical condition after being slammed to the ground during a robbery last week that was captured on surveillance cameras.

The violent robbery unfolded at around 5:30 p.m. Mar. 6 at M Beauty, located at 5555 Whittier Boulevard in Commerce.

Footage of the incident shows four female suspects trying to make a break for it when the store manager attempts to block them, putting herself in their path. The women are seen shoving her out of the way, dragging her outside by her hair and throwing her to the ground.

The 32-year-old tried getting up but collapsed after suffering from medical problems.

In Spanish, the victim’s father, Enrique Sandoval, said his daughter is now fighting for her life.

After sustaining massive trauma during the robbery, doctors are telling the family that the 32-year-old may need a heart transplant to survive.

The 32-year-old manager of M Beauty in East L.A. is seen as she’s being assaulted during a robbery on Mar. 6, 2024. (Viewer photo)

“These girls assaulted the love of my life,” the victim’s boyfriend, Robert Marquez, told KTLA’s Carlos Saucedo. “It was raining and everything was slippery and when they attacked her, they got thrown to the ground. My partner has had heart issues before.”

Marquez also said it’s not the first time the cosmetics store has been targeted by thieves.

In this case, the four female suspects fled the scene in a white vehicle and are now wanted for attempted murder.

In the meantime, the victim’s family is devastated and are hoping that the suspects are caught.

“She’s the strongest person I’ve ever met in my life,” Marquez said of his girlfriend. “We need justice. If anybody has any info, please contact anybody you can to help us deal with this situation.”

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

A GoFundMe has been organized to help the victim and her family with the cost of medical care.

