Woman fights carjacking suspect in Mobile as her car is being driven away

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Security video shows a wild confrontation between a woman who tried to fight off a man accused of stealing her car.

It happened at about 9:15 p.m. Friday outside the Hungry Howie’s Pizza on Airport Boulevard.

Security video shows a man run into the driver’s seat of a car. At the same time, a woman comes around the back of the car, trying to fight him off.

The video shows the car being driven away as the woman tries to take control of the wheel, and both struggle for a position in the front seat.

From there, Mobile Police say the stolen car hit another vehicle, and the driver stopped and ran off.

Police arrested 32-year-old Bradley Rashad Allen of Theodore. Jail records say he was charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree assault.

Bradley Rashad Allen (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

He was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Friday night and remains there as of late Sunday morning.

