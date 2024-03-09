Woman’s feet amputated after boyfriend allegedly shoves her in front of NYC train

A 29-year-old woman had both of her feet amputated after she was allegedly pushed onto subway tracks in Manhattan and struck by a train following an argument with her boyfriend.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Fulton Street Station at Chambers Street, the New York City Police Department said.

Witnesses told officers that the woman and her boyfriend had been arguing before she was pushed, according to police.

The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital. Sources told NBC New York that she lost both of her feet.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon and the investigation remains ongoing.

Shortly after that incident, around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, an unidentified man was killed after he was struck by a subway at Seventh Avenue and West 53rd Street in Midtown, police said.

Witnesses told officers that the man jumped onto the tracks, according to authorities.

Police said they do not believe the two incidents are connected.

Crime in the New York City subway system has been an ongoing issue. To combat it, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday she was ordering a force of nearly 1,000 people, including 750 National Guard members, state police and transit officers, to conduct bag checks at some of the busiest stations in an effort to rid the subways “of people who commit crimes” and to protect New Yorkers.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com