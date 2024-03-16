Woman fatally struck by vehicle on SR-905

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/ KUSI) — A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle while walking on State Route 905 Saturday, authorities confirmed.

According to California Highway Patrol, San Diego area units were dispatched around 12:05 a.m. after a caller reported a pedestrian had been hit on eastbound SR-905.

Based on their preliminary investigation, CHP said a pedestrian was believed to be walking within the traffic lanes of SR-905 westbound, east of Interstate 5.

For reasons still under investigation, the woman was struck by an unknown vehicle, which reportedly continued westbound on SR-905, authorities explained.

The pedestrian, who’s identity was not immediately released, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office to determine if alcohol/and or drugs were a factor in the incident.

All lanes of SR-905 westbound, east of Beyer Boulevard, were temporarily closed while authorities conducted an investigation. All traffic was diverted off to Beyer Boulevard during that time.

The cause and sequence of events leading up to the fatal collision remains under investigation by CHP.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information is encouraged to contact the CHP San Diego Area Office at (858) 293-6000.

