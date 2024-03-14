Woman fatally struck jogging in Queens by SUV driver

An SUV driver fatally struck a woman out for a Thursday morning jog in Queens, police said.

The victim had stepped into the crosswalk at 35th Ave. and the Clearview Expressway Service Road in Bayside about 6:30 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota Highlander slammed into her, cops said.

Medics rushed the jogger to New York Presbyterian-Queens but she couldn’t be saved. Cops were working to determine the identity of the victim, believed to be in her mid-50s.

The SUV driver was heading south on the service road when he slammed into the woman, cops said. The impact knocked the woman’s blue running sneakers off her feet.

The 73-year-old driver remained at the scene. No charges were immediately filed against him.