Woman fatally struck by car while cleaning up debris from deer-caused crash

May 31—New Mexico State Police say a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday morning along Interstate 25 near Socorro.

Wilson Silver, a State Police spokesman, said the driver fled after fatally striking Adriana Jurado, 22.

He said Jurado was cleaning up crash debris from a near-miss with a deer that occurred just before she was struck.

Silver said around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the crash on northbound I-25, several miles north of Socorro. He said Jurado was pronounced dead at the scene.

Silver said Jurado was a passenger in a truck that was headed south on I-25 when a deer crossed the road. The driver tried to avoid the deer and lost control, causing the truck to rollover into the median.

He said Jurado and the driver were able to get out of the truck, and she began "to pick up debris and belongings from the crash." Silver said a driver struck Jurado in the northbound lanes of I-25 and "fled the scene."

"New Mexico State Police is asking the public with assistance in identifying the vehicle that hit Adriana," he said. "The make and model of the vehicle is unknown, but it will have heavy front-end damage on the driver side."

Silver said anyone with information can call (575) 382-2500.