Woman fatally stabbed while pushing her baby in pram is named

Police have named the victim of the Bradford stabbing as Kulsuma Akter, who was 27 - Sophie Corcoran/Yorkshire Live

A mother who was stabbed to death while pushing her baby in a pram in Bradford has been named as 27-year-old Kulsuma Akter.

The stabbing happened in the city centre on Saturday afternoon. West Yorkshire Police said Ms Akter’s baby was not harmed.

Habibur Masum, who is 25 and from the Oldham area of Greater Manchester, is wanted in connection with the stabbing.

At a press briefing on Monday, Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller said a 23-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over previous contact with Ms Akter and Mr Masum.

Detective Superintendent Jude Holmes, from GMP Oldham district, said: “We share the shock and concern that our communities feel in the wake of this tragic incident, and our thoughts are with Kulsama Akter’s family at this truly distressing time.

“Habibur Masum is wanted by West Yorkshire Police on suspicion of murder. Due to his links to Greater Manchester, we have our specialist officers following several lines of inquiry to locate him.

“I urge members of the public to remain vigilant, and if you have any information on his whereabouts call 999 as a matter of urgency.

“Due to previous police contact with Habibur Masum and Kulsama Akter, Greater Manchester Police has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

A police photo of Habibur Masum, who is wanted in connection with the stabbing

An IOPC spokesman said West Yorkshire Police had also referred itself over contact with Ms Akter prior to her death.

The spokesman said: “We have received referrals from West Yorkshire Police and Greater Manchester Police in relation to prior contact the forces had with a woman who was fatally stabbed in the Westgate area of Bradford on Saturday afternoon.

“We are assessing the available information to determine whether an investigation into that contact may be required and, if so, who should conduct that investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the woman and her family and friends and all those affected by her tragic death.”

Habibur Masum was last seen wearing a grey, white and black jacket with grey tracksuit bottoms and maroom trainers - Police handout

Police hunting for Masum have conducted “a number of raids” in Burnley, Oldham and Chester where he is thought to have links.



He is believed to be from Bangladesh and was in the UK on a student visa, and later a post-graduate visa after he obtained his degree.

ACC Miller also gave new details of the last sighting of Masum following the attack.

He said: “At 3.30pm Masum was captured on CCTV getting on a bus in Market Street. He then gets off the bus at 3.42pm on Killinghall Road and walks in the direction of Bradford Moor Park. This is our last confirmed sighting of him.”

Police are appealing for any taxi drivers who may have picked up Masum from the Bradford Moor Park area.

“It is very likely that he would have paid in cash,” said ACC Miller.