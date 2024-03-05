Woman fatally stabbed on Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte, CMPD says. Suspect caught

A woman died after being stabbed just before dawn on North Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

It happened in the 400 block around 6 a.m. Monday, March 4, CMPD said in a news release.

A suspect is in custody.

“Upon arrival, officers located a female victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. ... Medic transported the victim to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries,” CMPD said.

“Shortly after 8 a.m., the victim, Susan Annette Dillehay, 46, succumbed to her injuries.”

Investigators say a suspect was found not long after the stabbing and questioned.

Jessica Lashay Robinson, 32, was later charged with murder, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and malicious conduct by a prisoner, records show.

She is being held without bond.

Details of what led to the stabbing have not been released and CMPD has not said whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

Man found trapped under car was fatally run down by his wife, North Carolina cops say

Mystery surrounds mangled SUV found along I-77 in Huntersville, NC firefighters say

Falling tree tree slices home, pinning someone inside, North Carolina rescuers say