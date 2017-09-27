Woman Fatally Stabbed Pregnant Friend's Belly to Take Baby as Her Own: Cops

A New York woman stands accused of murdering a pregnant friend to steal her baby and take it as her own.

Ashleigh Wade is accused of stabbing Angelikque Sutton in November 2015 and taking her nearly full-term baby as Sutton bled to death.

The baby survived and is now nearly 2 years old.

A Bronx prosecutor outlined what she said was Wade's sick plot to fake her own pregnancy before claiming Sutton's as her own, DNA Info reports.

Investigators say Wade was not pregnant, but only living as if she were. She allegedly went so far as to buy baby clothes and tell her boyfriend and others a date when she was scheduled to be induced.

On Nov. 20, Wade was on her way to the courthouse to be married when she stopped by Sutton's apartment, according to prosecutor Meredith Holtzman's opening arguments.

Wade and Sutton were childhood friends who'd reportedly reconnected over Facebook and bonded over what Sutton believed was their respective pregnancies, prosecutors said.

Wade allegedly told Sutton she had a present for her. In Wade's apartment, however, prosecutors say Sutton received only a knife to the throat.

Holtzman said Wade fought back but was unable to stop her old friend from killing her.

"She was able to do it without causing any injury to the baby," said Holtzman. "It’s a miracle and it’s also proof of guilt."

While not refuting the facts of the case, the defense is reportedly calling the prosecution's version of Wade's motives into question.

“Was this an intentional murder with the goal of kidnapping this baby or did something else go wrong?” defense attorney Amy Attias asked.

Wade has pleaded not guilty to murder and kidnapping charges.

