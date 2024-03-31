Woman fatally stabbed, man wounded in Irish pub in Queens

A woman was fatally stabbed and a man was wounded at an Irish pub in Queens Saturday evening, cops said.

Cops responding to a 911 call at around 6:35 p.m. for an assault at Ceili House on Grand Ave. near 69th Ln. in Maspeth found a 41-year-old woman with a stab wound to her neck and a man with a stab wound to his back and neck, police said. The man’s age was not immediately known.

Medics rushed the pair to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where they were both initially in critical condition. The woman later died.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday night.